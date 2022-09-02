NASA is gearing up for another countdown to launch its Artemis I rocket on a journey around the moon this weekend. After the first attempt was scrubbed on Monday due to a range of problems, the launch team has since made significant adjustments and is now ready for another try on Saturday.

