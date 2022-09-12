It can take years for new words to get accepted into the dictionary, even if they're already staples in the American vocabulary. Words like "pumpkin spice" and "metaverse" were among the 370 new definitions Merriam-Webster added to the dictionary this month. Also included on the list is a slew of informal slang terms like "cringe" -- but others are simply cringeworthy, like "yeet" and "baller."

Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.