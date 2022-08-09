If an automaker finds a minor safety problem with your vehicle, you'll likely receive a recall notice to get it serviced at your convenience. But in some extreme cases, car companies may offer to buy back your vehicle to help reduce the hassle. That option was recently presented to about 260 people who own Toyota's BZ4X electric SUV after the automaker warned that the vehicle's wheels could fall off while driving.

