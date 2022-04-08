Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER CONDITIONS THIS AFTERNOON INTO THE EARLY EVENING FOR PARTS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA DUE TO STRONG GUSTY WINDS... Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH can be expected along with gusts over 25 MPH. Relative Humidities south of a line from Columbus to Macon to Sandersville are forecast to reach the mid 20s, with relative humidity values north of this line to remain in the 30s. With dry fuels, high fire danger conditions can be expected. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities whether you may burn outdoors. If you do burn outside, use extreme caution.