The bodies of three more people were recovered Sunday after two boats collided a day earlier on the Wilmington River in Georgia's coastal Chatham County, bringing the accident's death toll to five, officials said.
The two boats were traveling in opposite directions when they crashed early Saturday morning, said Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson for the law enforcement division of Georgia's Department of Natural Resources.
One of the two boats was carrying six passengers while the second carried three, McKinnon said. Two bodies were recovered Saturday. The other four people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in Savannah.
"The identities of those involved is being withheld pending notification of family," McKinnon said.
Savannah is roughly a three-and-a-half-hour drive from Atlanta.
Authorities were also searching for the sector scan sonar, McKinnon said Saturday, a device that's usually used to navigate vehicles and help avoid obstacles. Two helicopters of the US Coast Guard are also helping in the search, McKinnon said.
In a statement on Facebook Saturday, Chatham Emergency Services said multiple personnel from the Chatham fire department, EMS, Coast Guard and Marine Patrol were on the scene of the accident, and urged those nearby to "avoid the area."
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.