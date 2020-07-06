Many cities across the United States have cancelled or postponed annual events usually reserved for the 4th of July holiday, such as parades, festivals, and fireworks, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But some neighborhood organizations or associations, like the Jackson Lake Association, didn’t the pandemic spoil their annual celebrations.
On Friday evening, July 3, many people took to Jackson Lake to enjoy the beautiful weather, flybys from a number of airplanes, a patriotic boat parade, and fireworks.
