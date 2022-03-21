Police in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are investigating a shooting Sunday that left four people injured, including one man in critical condition.
The shooting happened around 4:21 a.m., police said in a news release, when a suspect or suspects "fired several shots during an argument" at a party.
The victims were all taken to local hospitals for treatment, police said. Three of them -- a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man -- suffered "non-fatal injuries," police said.
A fourth, a 24-year-old man, "sustained life-threatening injuries" and was in critical condition Sunday.
Authorities are still looking for "unknown suspects," the news release said.
