Four people were fatally shot Friday at multiple sites in a small Ohio town just north of Dayton, and police are searching for a man who is possibly connected to the shooting.

Stephen Marlow, a "person of interest," is likely armed and dangerous, Butler Township Police Chief John Porter said at a media briefing.

