The city of Jackson and the Butts County Chamber MainStreet Council will host the 3rd Street Farmers Market on the first Saturday of each month from June through October, with the first market set for June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The farmers market will be held in the city’s lot at the corner of Third Street and Mimosa Lane, adjacent to the Jackson Barbell Company and directly across Second Street from The Brickery. Parking will be in the city lot on First Street at Oak Street.
“I think it will be something good for our community,” said Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey. “It’s something that people are begging to do. I’m just happy to have more business that will drive people to the square.”
The city is now accepting applications from farmers and crafters for the handmade, homemade, and home grown market. Please note that there are special license requirements for some items sold.
For applications visit www.buttschamber.com or email 3rdstreetmarket@buttschamber.com, or visit Jackson City Hall, 134 S. Oak Street in Jackson for a paper copy.
Future markets will be held on July 2, August 6, September 3, and October 1.
