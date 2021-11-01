The 31st Annual Native American Festival and Powwow, sponsored by the Butts County Historical Society, will take place Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 6-7, at the Indian Spring Hotel/Museum in Flovilla. Don’t miss the Grand Entry on Saturday at 12 p.m., and on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Everyone is invited to bring their families to meet Native Americans from different nations, listen to the stories and see the colorful Native American regalia, enjoy traditional music, and hear the beating of the drums. The featured performers are the Aztec Dancers, and flute players and drummers. Watch the demonstration of Mesoamerican culture through dance and music.
Visit Native American vendors featuring arts, crafts and demonstrations. The beautiful Indian Springs Hotel/Museum, built by Chief William McIntosh in 1823, will be open for tours, and take a stroll through the lovely Elizabeth Harris Garden.
The Indian Spring Hotel/Museum is located at 1807 Hwy. 42 South in Flovilla, across from Indian Springs State Park and adjacent to Indian Springs Village.
Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. There is a donation of $5 for adults and $3 for youth ages 5 to 17. Children 4 and younger are free. For more information, please contact Trina Mansfield at 770-655-5905, email trinamansfield@gmail.com, or check out the Butts County Historical Society Facebook page.
