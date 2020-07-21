Editor's Note: This is the fifth and final segment of a series dealing with how the Butts County School System is preparing for a new school year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With 30% of Butts County School System (BCSS) students electing to start the first nine weeks of school in virtual learning, Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson believes the system will begin the new school year on schedule on Aug. 4.
On July 2 BCSS gave parents two options to choose from for their children: virtual classrooms or traditional face-to-face instruction in classrooms. Through the end of the application period on July 17, close to 30% chose virtual learning.
Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson told the Board of Education during their meeting on July 14 that the 30% is spread fairly evenly among the five schools in the system, and that they are working to get teachers ready for the change from traditional learning.
"While it will be quite a task over the next couple of weeks to arrange our staff to accommodate those needs, I do feel like we're in position to be able to respond to those accommodations," Simpson said. "Certainly there will be kinks to work and things to work through. We're working hard to try to make sure everything can be done safely."
The BCSS has a projected enrollment of 3,455 students for the 2020-2021 school year. With a third of the students - 1,036 - opting for virtual learning from home, that will leave 2,419 students in classrooms. The reduction in the number of students on buses and in buildings will help with the requirements for social distancing, but Simpson said parents need to understand that keeping children safe from COVID-19 exposure is still of paramount concern and they need to be flexible enough to deal with situations that could affect how their children learn.
The Georgia Department of Education and Department of Public Health recently issued new guidelines on what to do if a student or teacher is found to have the virus. Last spring when the pandemic started, if there was one positive case at one school, an entire school system could be shut down. Simpson said the guidelines have since been revised and are now based on "direct exposure."
"If a student tests positive, then we will work with the Department of Health to help them contact trace and determine who might have been exposed to that person," Simpson explained. "The recommendation right now is that anyone who was within six feet for 15 minutes or more has been exposed to someone with the virus. So anyone who was directly exposed would quarantine for the 14 days. As long as that person remains asymptomatic, then they can return after the quarantine period.
"We have to evaluate every single case," he continued. "It might be the best course of action in some cases, such as if there are several positive cases in one class, we might have to take that entire class and transition them to virtual learning. But the recommendation is to try to be as targeted as we possibly can in terms of whether you close a classroom off and clean it, or close a hallway. Determine who safely needs to quarantine and then clean and prepare that area and try to maintain operations and move forward with school.
"The advice I would give to all of our parents is just be prepared to transition. We have to have plans in place throughout the year in the event that we have to transition to a digital model or a different phase."
Kelly Raney noted that so many school systems making so many different choices proves that no one has the right answer.
"Everybody is going to have to take the data that they are given and make the best decision that they can," Raney said.
Clifford Marshall asked what the school system is doing in the area of wearing masks.
Simpson said they will be asking parents to encourage their children to follow the advice of the adult in the situation, regardless of whether it is a bus driver, teacher, or paraprofessional.
"It is our intent to say that there will be times when it is safest to put on a face covering," Simpson said. "But it is exhausting to try to wear a face covering for 7-8 hours. So we're going to have to create some opportunities, whether it means we walk outside or go in the gym, where we take a break from the masks and give everyone a chance to breathe.
"So I would say, yes, there will be times where face coverings will be required. It is just the safest to do that. There will also be times where we give our educators some discretion to know when someone needs a break.
"We're also concerned about our teachers getting tired trying to teach with a face covering on all the time, so we have talked about giving them some flexibility to use a face shield," Simpson added. "Sometimes it is important for students to see the teachers talking."
Raney agreed with the need for some students to see their teachers' faces.
"We don't realize how important it is for students, especially the younger ones, to see the lips of their teachers moving," she said. "If they can't see that teacher's face, it can bother them."
Simpson said parents and students need to understand there will be times when it is safer for everyone to wear masks.
"I would just encourage our parents to just really talk to their child about it and let them know there might be times when their teacher or bus driver may ask them to cover their face," he said. "It's okay and let's do that so we can stay safe."
