Authorities responded Monday to a shooting outside a Des Moines, Iowa, high school that left three students in critical condition, according to fire department spokesperson Ahman Douglass.
Douglass told CNN the victims at East High School included two boys and one girl. All three were taken to area hospitals.
Police started getting calls around 2:48 p.m. CT (3:48 p.m. ET), said police Sgt. Paul Parizek.
Police detained potential suspects, Parizek said.
The school went under lockdown, but students were later dismissed, according to a statement on Twitter from Des Moines Public Schools.
"Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear. Students are dismissing on time," the school district tweeted.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) of Kansas City is on scene providing assistance in the investigation, the agency tweeted.
CNN is reaching out to the school district and the police department for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.