Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after the landing gear of a Red Air flight from the Dominican Republic collapsed as it landed at the Miami International Airport, spokesman Greg Chin told CNN.
The flight was coming in from Santo Domingo at 5:30 p.m. when the gear collapsed and caused a fire.
According to Chin, 126 passengers were on board the plane. Three were being transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, he said.
Two outbound flights were delayed so far in the area where the plane landed.
CNN has reached out to Red Air for comment.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.