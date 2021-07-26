Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTTS...NORTHEASTERN MONROE AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 1045 PM EDT... At 1014 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over McElheneys Crossroads, or near Monticello. This storm was nearly stationary. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Monticello, Flovilla, McElheneys Crossroads, Berner, Adgateville and Hillsboro. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. WIND...40MPH