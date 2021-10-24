The Los Angeles metro area was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake Sunday, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 17 kilometers near Maywood and East Los Angeles.
There were numerous reports on social media of the earthquake being felt by those in the area around 7 a.m. (10 a.m. ET).
Several witnesses on the earthquake reporting site, European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, reported feeling a sharp jolt. Others described it as light shaking. Some people said it woke them up.
Following the quake, seismologist Lucy Jones tweeted that what you feel in a small earthquake depends on how close you are to it. "The closer you are, the sharper the motion," she said.
No known damage has been reported.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.