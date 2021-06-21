Jackson High School football players and coaches didn't let the threat of rain Saturday morning keep them from honoring the late Neiron Ball with a day of service in the Pepperton community.
Neiron Ball Day was established in Jackson in June 2015 by Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin in honor of Ball, a standout player at Jackson High and the University of Florida, who was drafted by the Oakland Raiders that year. Each year, players and coaches select a community within the city limits of Jackson to serve, cutting and trimming lawns and helping residents anyway they can.
Ball died Sept. 10, 2019 at the age of 27, following a lengthy illness. Ball's brother-in-law, Jackson High Football Coach Dary Myricks, has continued Neiron Ball Day and picked it back up this year with his players after the pandemic cancelled it last spring.
"In honor and remembrance of Neiron, we call this day our 'Great Day of Service' where the Jackson Red Devil Football team selects a community within the city limits to serve," Myricks said in a Facebook post. "In conjunction with the Butts County Sheriff's Office, players and parents cut grass, pick up trash, and help out members of the designated community. Today we chose to serve the Pepperton (Pep) Community for our Great Day of Service.
"I am so proud to coach young men that care about our town and are willing give their time for a worthy cause," Myricks continued. "I would like to thank all players, parents, and community leaders who participated in this community service project. Each participant made this project possible by giving selflessly the same way Neiron gave back.
"I want to give a huge shout out to Kenny Sims and Jennette Riley from the sheriff's office for their hard work today as well as Shawn Goelz of Zaxbys, who fed all the players at the conclusion of this project. As always, Pat Hamlin and Amy Carawan from the Touchdown Club spearheaded the logistics of this project and I am appreciative of their unwavering commitment to our youth."
