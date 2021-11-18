The city of Jackson and The Salvation Army are kicking off the 2021 Can-A-Thon Drive to provide holiday meals for families in need and help stock The Salvation Army Food Pantry for 2022. Instead of collecting cans and hopefully lessening the potential spread of COVID-19, they are requesting only monetary donations.
Eighty percent (80%) of all financial contributions will be used by The Salvation Army to order needed food items in bulk, directly from local grocery stores and pick up as needed. The remaining 20% will be donated to local community outreach programs.
Thanks to the community’s generous donations in 2020, Jackson was able to help The Salvation Army provide holiday food boxes for more than 150 families and keep their food pantry shelves stocked for the entire year! The city hopes to be able to do that again this year.
This is a great opportunity for businesses and their employees, civic organizations, and/or students, to help the community’s less fortunate families have brighter holidays. Due to the hardships in 2021, organizers are expecting an increase in the number of families needing food. More help and donations are needed.
Businesses and civic organizations in Jackson are the special type of people who change lives, lift people up, and make the community a better place. Thank you for your donation and your association with the Can-A-Thon. Your gift is greatly appreciated. Please send donations to:
Holiday Can-A-Thon/Food Drive
P.O. Box 838
Jackson, GA 30233
