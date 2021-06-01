St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson held their 2021 Blessing of the Boats on Jackson Lake on Sunday, May 30, at 1 p.m., offshore from 265 Shoreline Drive in Monticello. A church banner and statue of the Blessed Mother Mary marked the location for boaters.
St. Mary hosted the first blessing of the boats in 2019, with Father Jose Kochuparampil, priest of St. Mary, blessing more than two dozen vessels on the lake. COVID-19 cancelled last year's blessing, but the church is bring it back this year.
The blessing of the fleet is a traditional blessing of a bountiful harvest for commercial shrimpers and other fishermen as they head out to sea. Father Kochuparampil said the blessing at Jackson Lake is to insure a safe summer for those out on the water.
The priest read Scripture from the Gospel of Mark, relating the story of Jesus calming the storm on the lake, then blessed the boats and people on the lake, and sprinkled Holy Water onto the lake and onto the boats as they passed close by the dock.
