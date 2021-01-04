2020 was an interesting year in sports in Butts County, thanks mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down spring sports early, kept summer ball teams off the fields, and postponed fall games due to positive tests among athletes and coaches, both at Jackson and competing high schools, and even cancelling sports pages in the Jackson Progress-Argus during April and May.
Here is a look back at the biggest sports story of each month in Butts County, with a few honorable mention headlines, based on the opinion of the staff of the Progress-Argus.
January:
Tyler Scott signs with Kennesaw State University
Tyler Scott, a two-time All-Region 4-AAA defensive lineman, signed with Kennesaw State University during college football's early signing period. Scott had 40 tackles, including two sacks and five tackles for losses, and assisted on 20 more tackles this past season. He was a unanimous first team all-region selection.
February:
Lady Devils earn top spot in region tournament
Led by the region's freshly minted Player of the Year, Gabbi Cartagena, the Lady Devils won top seeding in the 4-AAA region basketball tournament in a tiebreaker against Rutland, after each team finished with a 9-3 record in region play. They also qualified for the state tournament, a huge turnaround for a team that went 7-18 last season.
Honorable mention:
Seven Red Devils signed on National Signing Day
Honorable mention:
Trent Coots wins second state crown in wrestling
Honorable mention:
Dominating force: Cartagena's 41 points help Lady Devils prevail in first round of state playoffs
March:
Jackson High sports teams hope to resurrect seasons soon
With the COVID-19 numbers changing daily, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) has put spring sports on hold for four weeks across the state. It's playing havoc with Red Devil spring sports of baseball, golf, soccer, tennis, and track. Even the football team, out of season but preparing for spring practice, has been affected.
April & May
No sports pages, but there was:
Eleven Jackson High athletes nominated for Positive Athlete Georgia
The Positive Athlete Award is given to an athlete who has overcome adversity, or who represents themselves, their school, team or community in a positive way. Congratulations to: Aidyn Cochran - Football, Dez'Tiny Smith - Cheerleading, Ja'necia Barber - Softball, Teigan Thomas - Cheerleading, Cameron Head - Basketball, Emily Hysen - Softball, Lexi Cook - Volleyball, Zacchaeus James - Cheerleading, Dalton Smith - Baseball, Gabbi Cartagena - Basketball, Shamece Smith - Cheerleading.
June:
Conditioning underway for football, other fall sports
While school resumes in August, it is still to be determined how much education and activities will occur on campus and how much will still be remote learning, relative to the COVID-19 pandemic. But coaches and athletes in the fall high school sports of football, softball and volleyball want to be ready to play and have begun conditioning programs.
July:
GHSA moves start of football season back two weeks
High school football in Georgia will start two weeks later than usual due to the concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic. The Georgia High School Association board voted unanimously to push first week games back from Aug. 21 to Sept. 4.
August:
Number of fans in the stands at Red Devil Hill will be limited for football this season
As the Georgia high school football season inches closer to its already delayed opening on Sept. 4, local school systems are determining how many fans will be allowed in the stands due to social distancing requirements and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic. With Red Devil Hill having a capacity of 3,000 spectators, Butts County Schools is proposing allowing no more than 1/3 of that amount, about 1,000 fans, into the five home games.
September:
The start of a sport
2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the return of high school football to Jackson. Jackson played football in the 1920's, but The Great Depression shut the sport down and it stayed shut down throughout World War II, restarting in the fall of 1945.
Honorable mention:
Football team in quarantine: Red Devils revert back to Zoom meetings, will hit the field again Oct. 9
October:
Two in a row! Jackson wins second Area 2-AAA Region title in volleyball
The Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team clinched their second Area 2-AAA Region Championship Oct. 8, defeating arch rival Pike County 3-0 in the JHS gym. The Lady Devils have not been defeated in region play for the last two years.
Honorable mention:
Henderson Lady Tigers win MGMSAL title in softball
November:
Jackson High's Gabbi Cartagena signs to continue her basketball career at Troy State University
With Jackson High coaches and administrators praising her for her work ethic both on and off the court, Gabbi Cartagena signed Monday morning to continue her basketball career and education at Troy State University in Troy, Ala. Cartagena is an outstanding student both on and off the court. She led the Lady Devils into the second round of the state AAA playoffs last year. She surpassed the 1,000-point career threshold midway last year and was selected the South Region Player of the Year, 4-AAA Player of the Year, and was named to the AAA All-State team. Off the court she is an outstanding student and a model for her teammates and classmates to aspire to, with a 3.9 GPA, and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Honorable mention:
6U Abundant Life Red Devils undefeated, playing for championship on Nov. 14
Honorable mention:
Kaitlyn Eidson and Emilie Trimble both named All-Area 2-AAA Player of the Year in volleyball
Honorable mention:
Riley Morgan named to the AAA GVCA All-State Team in volleyball
Honorable mention:
Red Devils keep playoff hopes alive with 28-27 win over Mary Persons
December:
Four Jackson Lady Devils named to 2-AAA All-Region Softball Teams
Four Jackson Lady Devils were named to the 2-AAA All-Region Softball Teams. Macey Batchelor and Yancey Taylor were named to the All-Region First Team, and Emily Hyson and Mackenzie North were named to the All-Region Second Team.
Honorable mention:
Butts County Youth Soccer finishes strong in 2020 fall season
Honorable mention:
Jackson girls, boys basketball players in quarantine after opposing players test positive for COVID-19
