In the fall of 1945, 75 years ago, the United States was still recovering from The Great Depression and had just gone through four long years of war. Germany has surrendered on May 7, and Japan formally surrendered on Sept. 2.
Three weeks later, on Sept. 21, Jackson High School fielded a football team for the first time in more than 15 years. Jackson played football in the 1920's, but The Great Depression shut the sport down and it stayed shut down throughout World War II, restarting that fall.
2020 marks the 75th anniversary of the return of high school football to Jackson. The Red Devils travel to Ola for their first game on Sept. 4, then after a bye week, host Lamar County at Red Devil Hill on Sept. 18.
T.E. Robison Jr. was on that 1945 team, and today, 75 years later, he is still involved in Jackson High football, carrying the downs marker on the sidelines for almost every home game.
Robison was a senior in 1945, a proud member of the Class of 1946. The football team that year was coached by O.L. Parker, a Navy veteran and physical education instructor who had never coached football.
Robison said Parker had an equally inexperienced team made up of 23 players.
"Only two of us had ever seen a live football game," said Robison. "My parents had taken me to see the University of Georgia play."
Robison said the home field was where Red Devil Hill is today, but that it also doubled as a softball field and city recreation park.
"We would pick up rocks off the field during the games and throw them off the field," he said.
Other school systems had been able to keep their football teams going, so Jackson found itself playing much more experienced teams. Jackson was shut out by Spalding County, Manchester, and Forsyth in the first three games of the season.
They finally scored their first points of the season against Carrollton when Robison sacked an opposing ballcarrier in the endzone for a safety and two points. But they still lost that game, 39-2.
Robison said they were running a single-wing formation and that the quarterback had never touched a football before they started playing. Jackson was shut out three more times by Monticello, Forsyth and Manchester.
With one game left in the season against Monticello, they finally changed their offensive formation, and the change paid off. Jackson won the last game of the season, 20-0, to avoid going winless.
Robison graduated with his class in the spring of 1946, and three years later, in 1949, he started carrying the downs marker for Jackson, and has been doing so for the past 71 years. He plans on being on the field again for the first home game on Sept. 18, continuing to enjoy the sport he helped start back 75 years ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.