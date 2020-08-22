HAMPTON – Atlanta Motor Speedway and its partners have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 edition of Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama Presented by American Force.
Show officials and stakeholders made every effort to find a viable way to host the motoring festival and provide a weekend of family-friendly entertainment. Ultimately obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic left no path to provide the same quality and enjoyment that participants and spectators have come to expect from Georgia’s Motoring Festival this year.
“This certainly wasn’t an easy decision to make, but given the challenges to ensure the safety of participants, guests, our staff and community it’s the right thing to do,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Everyone involved worked tirelessly to make Motorama happen, but at the end of the day we concluded that due to the pandemic we won’t be able to put on the entertaining show our fans and participants expect and deserve.”
Atlanta Motor Speedway will announce the 2021 dates for Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama Presented by American Force at a later date.
“Our drive to put on the biggest and most entertaining car show we can is as strong as ever,” Hutchison added. “We intend to make Atlanta Motorama an unforgettable experience in 2021 and can’t wait to see everyone at Georgia’s Motoring Festival.”
Show partners Summit Racing Equipment and American Force supported the decision to cancel the 2020 show and share Atlanta Motor Speedway’s optimistic outlook for 2021.
“Every year Motorama weekend gets circled on our calendar as we look forward to sharing our passion with fellow car enthusiasts,” said Jim Greenleaf, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports and Event Manager. “While we’re disappointed we won’t be coming together to celebrate anything with a motor, we know the next iteration of Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama will be worth the wait.”
“As a new partner of Georgia’s Motoring Festival we were looking forward to this year’s show as much as anyone and, despite this cancelation, our excitement to be involved in Motorama remains,” said Jason Sandusky of American Force.
Those who planned to participate in the now canceled 2020 Atlanta Motorama can either apply their 2020 purchases towards 2021’s show or receive a refund by using the request form at https://www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/motorama-exchange-requests/.
For the latest updates on the 2021 Summit Racing Equipment Atlanta Motorama Presented by American Force visit www.AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or www.AtlantaMotorama.com.
