Two people are dead and at least 19 others injured after a two-car crash struck multiple pedestrians in Lincoln, Nebraska, according to authorities.
At least one of the 19 injured is in critical condition while the others transported to hospitals have non-life-threatening injuries, Lincoln Police Captain Max Hubka told CNN early Monday.
Around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, a vehicle was traveling westbound near 52nd and O streets, Hubka said. As another vehicle turned left to go eastbound, a T-bone crash occurred that pushed into pedestrians along the street, he said.
During Memorial Day weekend, the city has a lot of events with many "pedestrians and bystanders out on the street," Hubka said.
"We had people sitting along the sidewalk too when the accident occurred," he said.
Two women who were in one of the vehicles were killed, while the driver of the other vehicle is receiving treatment at a hospital, Hubka said. It is unclear at this time which occupants were in which vehicle, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.