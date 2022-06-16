Two people were killed Thursday in a shooting at a small group church meeting in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, police said.
A suspect, who was not identified, is in custody, said Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department.
The shooting was reported at St. Stephens Episcopal Church at about 6:22 p.m. CT (7:22 p.m. ET), he said.
Ware said the one person was being treated for an "unknown injury" at a hospital.
According to the church calendar, an event called the "Boomers Potluck" was scheduled at the same time the shooting took place but it wasn't clear from the media briefing whether the violence occurred there.
Ware didn't take questions at any of the three media briefings on the shooting.
"If anybody needs to pass along any information concerning this investigation to the Vestavia Hill Police Department and our detectives, I need them to call 205-9780140," he said.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sent her condolences.
"I am glad to hear the shooter is in custody," Ivey said. "This should never happen -- in a church, in a store, in the city, or anywhere. We continue to closely monitor the situation."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.