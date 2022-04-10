Two people were killed and about 10 others injured in a shooting at a Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub early Sunday in what police believe was a targeted attack.
A man and a woman were killed after an unknown number of shooters fired between one and two dozen shots in the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, police said. As many as 150 people were inside the club when the shooting began, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said in a statement.
The club was hosting a 90s-themed party, according to a post on social media.
Officers on routine patrol downtown at the time of the shooting were able to respond immediately, police said.
Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman told reporters in a news conference that officers were standing outside the club when people rushed out just before 1:30 a.m. At the same time, Jerman said, 911 dispatchers were receiving calls about a shooting from inside the club.
The man and woman who were killed were found inside the club, Jerman said.
However, the suspected shooter, or shooters, may have escaped the scene with the rush of patrons, Jerman said, adding that he could not yet specify how many shooters may have been involved.
The chief said the 10 survivors' injuries range from life-threatening to minor.
Additional information regarding the deceased will be released pending next-of-kin notification, authorities said.
Jerman said the shooting appears to be a targeted attack and there is no current threat to the public.
"I am livid and angry at the continued disregard and lack of respect for human life," Jerman said at the news conference. "I want to reassure residents of this city; Cedar Rapids is a safe city."
The investigation is ongoing and anyone "present at the time of the shooting or with knowledge of the incident" is asked to contact investigators, the police statement said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.