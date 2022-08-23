The New York City Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after two Jewish men were sprayed with fire extinguishers in separate incidents, police said Tuesday.

The incidents are being investigated as part of a hate crime assault pattern, police said, and the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

CNN's Laura Studley and Artemis Moshtaghian contributed to this story.

