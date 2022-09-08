Two Cobb County, Georgia, sheriff's deputies were shot and killed while serving a warrant Thursday night in what the sheriff described as an "ambush."
Two suspects in the shooting are in custody and being held for questioning at the Cobb County Police Department, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said in a press conference.
"It's very simple. My two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed," Owens said.
The deputies were attempting to serve a warrant for failure to appear for theft by deception, Owens said. After ringing the doorbell at a home and no one answered, they were shot as they returned to their vehicles.
At least one of the suspects had barricaded themselves following the shooting, the sheriff's office said in a tweet.
The names of the two deputies, who had both been with the department for more than five years, are not being released until their entire families have been notified, Owens said.
"It is a night of heartache for two families from the Cobb sheriff's office, two wives who have lost their amazing husbands," the sheriff said. "These two deputies served Cobb County with dignity and honor."
Law enforcement agencies responded to the scene, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and more than a dozen police departments and sheriff's offices from surrounding areas, Owens said. Cobb County police are taking over the investigation, he said.
"We need to do something, ladies and gentlemen, about these guns on the street," Owens said. "So whatever we can do to prevent gun violence, as you can see it's affecting us here in Cobb and affecting everyone across the United States of America."
Cobb County is a suburban area northwest of Atlanta.
