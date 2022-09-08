Two sheriff's deputies in Cobb County, Georgia, are dead after attempting to serve a warrant, according to a tweet from the Cobb County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect has barricaded themselves and a SWAT team is on the scene, the sheriff's office says.
The office has not yet released the names of the deputies or more details about the circumstances of their deaths.
Cobb County is a suburban area northwest of Atlanta.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
