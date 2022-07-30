Two cyclists were killed and three were injured Saturday morning when an SUV crossed over the center line while trying to pass another vehicle, Michigan authorities said.

The five cyclists were all participating in the Make-A-Wish bicycle tour, a three-day fundraising event and endurance ride that spans most of the state, according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.