Two Chicago police officers were shot Saturday and brought to a local hospital, officials said.
The officers were listed in "serious/critical condition" following a shooting in the 6300 block of South Bell Avenue in the 8th District, the Chicago police said in an update on their Major Incidents Notification website.
Police spokesperson Tom Ahern said the officers were transported to the University of Chicago hospital.
No additional details were available. CNN has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for more information.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
