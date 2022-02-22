2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says

Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, the Utah National Guard tweeted.
No crew members were injured, the tweet said.
Both helicopters suffered some damage because of the crash, the Utah National Guard said.
The accident is under investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.