With Georgia's primary election moved from May 19 to June 9, voters have even more time to decide who their candidates are.
But according to Butts County Elections Director Tina Lunsford, 2,137 people have already sent in requests for absentee ballots. That is almost 13% of the county's 16,477 registered voters.
Lunsford said the shift in voting dates is also giving people more time to register to vote.
"Voter registration dates have also been moved to follow the changes," she said. "Now the voter registration deadline is May 11, and then any run-offs will be moved to August 11, because there has to be 60 days between the election and run-off."
Lunsford said for those who prefer to cast their votes in person, they may still get the chance.
"They still have not said there will not be in-person voting for the June primary," Lunsford said. "In-person early voting is scheduled to start May 18. That's when people can come in and vote."
Lunsford, who took over in January following the retirement of Ava Smith, said her first job was to expand the elections office voting area in the county administration building to accommodate the new voting equipment. Workers moved the counter back to allow for more room in the voting area, which allowed for 15 of the new voting machines in the area.
But now Lunsford said they will do the best they can with the space they have to meet social distancing requirements for the primary election.
"We'll have one voting unit six feet from the other," she said. "In doing that, it will drastically reduce the number of units we will be able to use with an enclosure separating them. Now we'll have one unit set up on a six-foot table. Whereas for the March Presidential Primary we had 15 voting units set up in the registrar's office, we will now have 8 units, half that number.
"For the general election, it will be in a bigger space (the courtroom/commission chambers) so we'll be able to have more voting machines set up. But we do hope people will just vote by mail."
Counties also have the option of installing drop-off boxes for absentee ballots in the primary election. The new option for voters to send in their ballots comes as coronavirus continues spurring concerns over the safety of voters and poll workers at precincts on Election Day.
Lunsford said while it would be nice to set up drop-off boxes around the county to make it easier on voters, that may have to wait for another election.
"We're still hashing out if we're going to have more than one ballot drop-off box," Lunsford said. "The only thing is they would have to be permanent in another location that would be secure, and of course, then someone would have to check it every day. So for this election we'll probably just have one outside the administration building and start with that."
The primary election won't be just a quick in and out for voters. With all the local and state races, the ballots are front and back to a page and four pages long.
Lunsford added that for both absentee and in-person voting, the Presidential Primary may still be on the ballot, depending on whether or not the voter casts his or her presidential ballots before the March primary was halted.
"Anybody that did not vote in the Presidential Primary, they will see that on their June 9 ballot," she said. "Voters that did vote earlier will not have it on their ballot.
"All of the Democrat presidential candidates will still be on the ballot, even though they have already dropped out and Joe Biden will be the Democrat candidate," Lunsford added. "To officially withdraw, they would have to do it in writing, and what they've done is just suspend their campaigns and not officially withdrawn."
