Eighteen people were rescued from an ice floe that separated from land near Catawba Island in Lake Erie, the US Coast Guard said Sunday.
A sheet of floating ice broke away while the individuals were snowmobiling, according to the Coast Guard.
Authorities used a Coast Guard Station Marblehead airboat and an Air Station Detroit helicopter to rescue the stranded group, the Coast Guard said earlier in a tweet. A "good Samaritan" with an airboat also assisted with the operation.
"The helicopter lowered its rescue swimmer and began hoisting operations while Station Marblehead's airboat got underway," the Coast Guard said in a news release.
The helicopter lifted seven people, the Coast Guard airboat rescued four and the person helping with another airboat rescued the other seven, the Coast Guard said.
No one needed medical attention, according to the news release.
"There's no such thing as safe ice, but people can mitigate their risks," said Lt. j.g. Jeremiah Schiessel with the Coast Guard Sector Detroit. "Always be sure to tell someone where you're going and when you expect to be back. Great Lakes ice is unpredictable, and conditions can change fast."
The National Weather Service Cleveland had warned earlier on Twitter that increased wind could cause ice to break away from the lake's shore.
"You are urged to stay off the ice on Lake Erie as there is the possibility that the ice will drift away from shore," the tweet said. "Dangerous ice conditions could develop causing people to become trapped on the ice."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.