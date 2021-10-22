A 15-year-old female remains in Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, recovering from gunshot wounds she suffered at an event in Jenkinsburg on Oct. 16. The suspect in the shooting, a 14-year-old male, is in custody.
According to Butts County Sheriff’s Major Jeff Nix, deputies responded to a call of a person shot at the Francis Event Center at 2093 Hwy. 42 North in Jenkinsburg about 10:30 p.m. last Saturday night. When they arrived, they secured the scene so Butts County EMS could respond and tend to the victim. She was transported by air ambulance to Grady.
A handgun was found in the vicinity of the shooting. The shooting suspect had left the scene, but was picked up by Butts County deputies and Jackson police a short time later in Jackson. He has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Regional Youth Detention Center (RYDC) in Macon.
Nix said some type of event was going on at the center involving multiple people, both youths and adults. The investigation has not yet determined if the victim was the intended target of the shooting, or an innocent bystander. Nix added that nothing in the investigation points to the shooting being gang-related.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to contact Investigator N. Baldwin at 470-388-9915 or 770-775-8216.
