As of noon on Tuesday, April 28, Butts County had a total of 129 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, 3 deaths, and 9 residents who were hospitalized at the time their doctors reported to the Georgia Department of Community Health (DPH).
Two of the deaths occurred at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab. The third was not a patient at Westbury.
The Georgia Department of Community Health report on April 24 lists the current number of residents at Westbury at 151, with 43 residents having tested positive for COVID-19, 10 deaths, and 17 staff members tested positive. Residents at Westbury are included in the total number of confirmed cases in Butts County. Deaths are not included in the DPH report until they can be confirmed by DPH as COVID-19 related.
The Georgia Department of Corrections current report lists 9 inmates and 3 staff at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison (GDCP) in Jackson as having been confirmed as testing positive, with 1 staff member having recovered. Inmates are included in the total number of confirmed cases in Butts County.
According to the DPH, residents who have a lab-confirmed infection are counted as confirmed cases. Some confirmed cases from the last 14 days might not be reflected or accounted for as recent illnesses might not be reported yet or might have pending test results.
Delays in reporting can cause the number of COVID-19 cases reported on previous days to increase and might not reflect cases that have yet to be reported. Given the time taken to conduct laboratory testing, confirmed cases from a previous day might be added to the daily counts a few days later.
The DPH has begun listing residents who were hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.
In Georgia, as of noon on April 28, there have been a total of 127,169 tests completed, with 24,551 confirmed cases, 4,778 hospitalizations, 1,082 patients in intensive care, and 1,020 deaths.
In the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 1,088 confirmed cases, 31 deaths, and 141 hospitalizations.
♦ Henry: 478 confirmed, 11 deaths, 56 hospitalizations
♦ Spalding: 198 confirmed, 7 deaths, 33 hospitalizations
♦ Newton: 177 confirmed, 7 deaths, 32 hospitalizations
♦ Butts: 129 confirmed, 3 deaths, 9 hospitalizations
♦ Lamar: 35 confirmed, 1 death, 6 hospitalizations
♦ Monroe: 23 confirmed, 1 death, 7 hospitalizations
♦ Jones: 28 confirmed, 0 deaths, 4 hospitalizations
♦ Jasper: 20 confirned, 0 deaths, 3 hospitalizations
A total of 48 active testing sites are now up and running around Georgia. The closest testing sites to Butts County are:
♦ Heritage Senior Center, 1050 Florence McGarity Blvd., McDonough, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
To receive a test at this facility, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral: District 4 LaGrange Health District: 1, 800-847-4262.
♦ Jasper County Health Department, 825 Eatonton St., Monticello, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
♦ Jones County Health Department, 114 Forest St., Gray, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
♦ Macon-Bibb County Health Department, 171 Emery Highway, Macon, Monday thru Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
To receive a test at one of these facilities, please contact your medical provider or local public health officials for a referral: District 5-2 North Central Health District (Macon): 1, 844-987-0099. You will receive a referral for the site of your choice.
