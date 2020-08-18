The Jackson Lady Devils finally used their bats to pound their way into the win column on Aug. 15, beating Putnam County at home, 12-4.
Jackson started the season 0-4 against some strong teams, and Coach Charlie Biles said hitting was their weak spot.
All four teams that we played are probably ranked in the Top 10,” Biles said. “Strong Rock, ACE and Stratford all went to the Elite 8 last year in Single A. And the girl we faced against McIntosh is committed to Georgia. So we’ve faced some good competition, which is what I wanted. You don’t get better playing weaker teams; you get better playing stronger teams, and we’ve been in every ballgame, we’ve just got to try to find a way to get over that hump.
“One thing is our bats are not where they’re supposed to be,” Biles said prior to the Putnam County game. “We’re a little behind on our bats right now. I think once our bats catch up we’ll be fine. Our pitching and defense has been pretty solid. I can’t complain about that besides a couple of errors here and there that cost us. But for the most part we’ve played pretty good defense, we’ve just got to get the bats going.”
As with other sports, the COVID-19 pandemic played havoc on summer preparations for the Lady Devils.
“Our bats are just keeping us from being better than what we are right now, and they will come,” Biles said. “Our summer program was pretty much cut out because of the virus. We didn’t get in the practices that we normally get in, and of course, the girls haven’t played a lot of travel ball, so it has put our bats behind a little bit.
“But I feel like we have a pretty strong team, plus we have a good freshman group that has come in from the middle school last year that was one or two runs away from winning the championship in the middle school. They’re pushing each other, good competition, so they’re excited about this group. Once we get the bats cranked up a little bit we’ll be okay.”
With only two seniors last year, Biles said the Lady Devils have only had to look for a second baseman and left fielder.
One position he is happier with this year is pitching, with more backup behind junior Lexy Hensley.
“We do have two freshmen behind Lexy. Mackenzie North has pitched in a varsity game. She’s the one that we lost 5-4 to ACE. And Tenison Myricks has pitched a little bit in the Stratford game. So I have a little more pitching than I had last year, which is as plus.
“Then I’ve got another girl that moved in from Locust Grove, Sonyia Berry, who is a pretty decent little pitcher, too. She is mainly pitching JV right now, but we might need her down the road.”
Biles is also impressed with sophomore Caleigh Kirby at third.
“Caleigh is playing lights out now at third,” he said. “She’s been making play after play after play and is very solid there.”
And while he’s concerned about their hitting, he is already seeing some team leaders at the plate.
“Lexy Hensley has been swinging the bat pretty good, considering we’re not swinging it great,” he said. “She’s leading the team right now with a .364 average. She hit two bombs Saturday in the Pike County tournament, so she’s starting to come around.
“Chelsey Gotel is a senior batting in the No. 2 spot. She’s finding way to get on — bunting, hitting, walking — she’s doing a good job getting on, and when she gets on base she’s a good base stealer, so she gives us an option when she gets on base.
“Yauncey Taylor has been hitting the ball hard, but just right at people.
“Joanna Bailey has been swinging the bat pretty decently. She’s been getting some big hits.
“We’re getting some hits here and there,” Biles said, “we’ve just got to put more of them together.”
Jackson traveled to Cordele Tuesday to take on Crisp County. They will host Pike County Thursday with the game beginning at 5 p.m., then hit the road again to Macon on Aug. 25 to take on Central Macon.
