DSC_4486.JPG
Buy Now
Staff Photo: Larry Stanford

The Butts County Board of Commissioners honored the Butts County 10U Baseball All-Stars with medals at the BOC meeting on July 14. The team won the championship in a warm-up tournament in Tucker, and was the runner-up in an Outside The Park Tournament. In the photo are the Butts County Board of Commissioners, Butts County Department of Leisure Services Athletic Specialist Antonio Fish (right), and the coaches and some of the players on the 10U All-Stars. Team members are Jadien Audens, Anderson Brown, John Giovannetti, River Goddin, Michael Hamby, Kaygen Harrison, Matthew Henderson, Kobe Hicks, Conner Maddox, Avery Oberry, SaDarius Thurman, Terrence Walker Jr., and Archer Watts. Head coach is Bill Hamby. Assistant coaches are Joel Maddox and Jasmine Walker.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos