The Butts County Board of Commissioners honored the Butts County 10U Baseball All-Stars with medals at the BOC meeting on July 14. The team won the championship in a warm-up tournament in Tucker, and was the runner-up in an Outside The Park Tournament. In the photo are the Butts County Board of Commissioners, Butts County Department of Leisure Services Athletic Specialist Antonio Fish (right), and the coaches and some of the players on the 10U All-Stars. Team members are Jadien Audens, Anderson Brown, John Giovannetti, River Goddin, Michael Hamby, Kaygen Harrison, Matthew Henderson, Kobe Hicks, Conner Maddox, Avery Oberry, SaDarius Thurman, Terrence Walker Jr., and Archer Watts. Head coach is Bill Hamby. Assistant coaches are Joel Maddox and Jasmine Walker.
10U Baseball All-Stars honored by Butts County Board of Commissioners
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
10U Baseball All-Stars honored by Butts County Board of Commissioners
