Westbury Center of Jackson for Nursing and Healing hosted the annual Ms. Westbury 2021 pageant on July 28. Nine beautiful ladies vied for the title wearing elegant nightgowns and sparkling masks. Dr. Ron Westbury served as Master of Ceremonies and Mrs. Karen Westbury, Ms. Alyssa Hopson, and Ms. Lisa Weaver Durden had the daunting task of judging the event. Ms. Irma Gooden of Jenkinsburg brought home the title of Ms. Westbury 2021 at a whopping 101 years young. One of Ms. Gooden’s most proud accomplishments is surviving COVID-19 at nearly 100 years old. Ms. Linda Eskew and Ms. Josephine Yancy were both runners up in the 2021 Ms. Westbury Center of Jackson pageant.
101-year-old Irma Gooden crowned Ms. Westury 2021
Larry Stanford
Senior Reporter
I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.
