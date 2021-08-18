Irma Gooden.jpg

Irma Gooden, Ms. Westbury 2021

 Special Photo

Westbury Center of Jackson for Nursing and Healing hosted the annual Ms. Westbury 2021 pageant on July 28. Nine beautiful ladies vied for the title wearing elegant nightgowns and sparkling masks. Dr. Ron Westbury served as Master of Ceremonies and Mrs. Karen Westbury, Ms. Alyssa Hopson, and Ms. Lisa Weaver Durden had the daunting task of judging the event. Ms. Irma Gooden of Jenkinsburg brought home the title of Ms. Westbury 2021 at a whopping 101 years young. One of Ms. Gooden’s most proud accomplishments is surviving COVID-19 at nearly 100 years old.  Ms. Linda Eskew and Ms. Josephine Yancy were both runners up in the 2021 Ms. Westbury Center of Jackson pageant.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos