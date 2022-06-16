One person was killed Thursday in a shooting at a church in a suburb of Birmingham, Alabama, police said.
"It has been reported to us that three people were shot during the incident inside of the church," said Capt. Shane Ware with the Vestavia Hills Police Department. "Unfortunately, one of the persons that was shot is deceased."
The shooting was reported at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills at about 6:22 p.m. CT (7:22 p.m. ET).
Ware said the two wounded victims are hospitalized but did not give details on their conditions. A person is in custody, but Ware did not identify the suspect.
According to the church calendar, an event called the "Boomers Potluck" was scheduled at the same time the shooting took place.
Ware said another update is planned for around 9 p.m. local time.
This story is developing and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
