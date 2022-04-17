One person has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall Saturday that left 14 people hurt, police said.
The 22-year-old man is charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
He was one three people detained by police following the shooting, police said, adding the two other men who were detained have been released after it was determined they weren't involved in the shooting.
No fatalities were reported following the shooting at Columbiana Centre Mall, just 10 miles from downtown Columbia, police chief William H. "Skip" Holbrook said Saturday.
Earlier Saturday, police said 12 people were injured but later updated the number of victims to 14, at least nine of whom were shot. Five others were injured while attempting to flee to safety, police said.
The shooting unfolded Saturday afternoon during what police believe was a clash between people who were armed inside the mall.
