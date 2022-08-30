One person was killed in a train derailment in El Paso, Texas, late Monday night, officials said.
Two train cars derailed, damaging a backyard shed, a fence and a gas meter, leading to the evacuation of about 50 people from nearby homes, according to the El Paso Fire Department.
The damaged gas line was shut down and the evacuation has been lifted, the fire department said.
No other injuries were reported, the department added.
CNN has reached out to the fire department and the El Paso Police Department for more information.
