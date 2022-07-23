At least one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting in downtown Renton, Washington, early Saturday morning, police said.
Officers responded to shots fired just before 1 a.m. local time, Renton police spokesperson Sandra Havlik said.
Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims. One person was dead and up to five people were treated on scene by emergency personnel, Havlik said.
Initial reports indicate the shooting stemmed from a dispute outside a large gathering, which led to gunfire by possibly more than one suspect.
It was not an active shooter situation, Havlik noted. The investigation is ongoing.
Renton is a city of around 106,000 people about 12 miles south of Seattle.
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Giggster combed historical archives to compile a collection of 20 photographs that exemplify life in Chicago during the 1920s. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.