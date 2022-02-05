One person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting late Friday at a hookah lounge near Virginia Tech's campus in downtown Blacksburg, police said.
Details about what led to the shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge weren't immediately available, and no arrest was announced.
Blacksburg police responded to a report of shots fired at the lounge at 11:53 p.m. ET, they said.
Of the five people shot, one died, and the others were taken to hospitals, police said. The severity of the patients' injuries wasn't known, police said.
One of the injured is a Virginia Tech student, university President Tim Sands said in an online post.
"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the deceased and we extend our support to those who were injured," Sands wrote.
The campus was deemed secure at 3:18 a.m. Saturday after the shooting prompted a lockdown for several hours, according to university alerts.
"Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the area and following up on leads," police said in a news release.
Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Blacksburg police, they said.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.