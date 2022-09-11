One person died and four people were injured after a motorboat flipped on the Colorado River Saturday afternoon, according to the National Park Service.
The incident occurred in an area of the river called Bedrock Rapid in Grand Canyon National Park, NPS said in a tweet Saturday.
"Today at 2:12 p.m., we received a report of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid. One fatality has been confirmed; SAR [search and rescue] is underway to treat and transport injured patients. Incident is ongoing; no further information is available," Grand Canyon National Park Service said.
A spokesperson later told CNN in an email that four people had been injured in addition to the fatality.
"The best run is on the right side, which requires adept and precise handling to bring a craft around the rock and into calm water. The left side is an unforgiving place, as the river pinballs through a narrow rock studded channel," it says.
