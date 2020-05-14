Residents and staff at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab, along with many families, celebrated the recovery of 92 residents from COVID-19 with a parade of family vehicles on May 14. At the same time, they remembered the 25 residents who have lost their lives to the virus with a balloon release prior to the start of the parade.
It was the first chance in more than two months for the families and their loved ones at Westbury to see each other out in the open, rather than through windows. A total of 35 families took part, parading in their decorated vehicles through the facility parking lot along with Butts County Sheriff's deputies, Jackson Police, and the Butts County Fire Department.
Dr. Ron Westbury, one of the owners of Westbury, said the event, also in honor of National Skilled Nursing Care Week, was incredible.
"We have seen other parades at other facilities on Facebook and in the news, but this is by far the biggest one that we've ever seen," he said. "Out here there is no wall or window between them and their loved ones and it is very significant, very meaningful. We're glad to be able to be a part of that.
"While this facility has experienced a lot of loss, this has been a day of celebration, a day of recovery, a day of hope, a day of faith in God, and just being together as a family," he continued. "A lot of these people haven't been able to be out because they've been sequestered in their rooms.
"To me this is an opening up occasion where we can celebrate that we're finally on the way to whatever the new normal looks like. It's going to be a new normal, but this is the beginning of that with a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of happiness, and a lot of gratefulness in God expressed by the families that came through, and we are a family."
Families lined up in their vehicles decorated with balloons and signs, while Westbury staff brought the residents, many in wheelchairs also decorated with balloons, and all with masks over their faces, out to the sidewalk and parking spaces in front of the building. Many staff members also carried posters proclaiming their defiance of the virus. Families were required to stay in their vehicles.
Following a prayer by Dr. Westbury and the balloon release, the parade began, with the vehicles passing slowly by the residents, often stopping as passengers waved and called out to their family members.
Westbury Administrator Jennifer Vasil said families and the community made the event a success.
"It was a wonderful event and the community really came through," she said. "They've been so supportive of us throughout this whole process. We had 35 families that participated, plus other people from the community coming through as well."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.