After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Dauset Trails Nature Center hosted its 20th annual Bluebirds and Bluegrass Festival on April 23, combining music and enthusiasm for the outdoors, and attracting a large crowd of visitors on a beautiful, warm Saturday.
Each year during the free festival, the nonprofit nature center and animal sanctuary invites musical artists, vendors and other area nature centers and outdoor recreation groups for a celebration of spring.
This year's live music featured the Edgar Loudermilk Band, the New Apostles of Bluegrass, and the Shoal Creek Band. There were also dulcimer jam sessions, outdoor activities and recreation. Food trucks were available for lunch.
