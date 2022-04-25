While organizers of the third Jackson Cleanup Day of 2022 didn't see the high number of volunteers they were hoping for those that did turn out did their best to pick up trash along the streets of Jackson. The next cleanup day is set for Saturday, June 18, and will be the Neiron Ball Day of Service.
Neiron Ball Day was established in Jackson in June 2015 by then-Jackson Mayor Kay Pippin in honor of Ball, a standout player at Jackson High and the University of Florida, who was drafted by the Oakland Raiders that year. Each year, players and coaches select a community within the city limits of Jackson to serve, cutting and trimming lawns and helping residents anyway they can.
Ball died Sept. 10, 2019, at the age of 27, following a lengthy illness. Ball’s brother-in-law, Jackson High Football Coach Dary Myricks, has continued Neiron Ball Day and picked it back up last year with his players after the pandemic canceled it in 2020.
