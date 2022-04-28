The Butts County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Apr. 26 for the new mural that has been painted on the side of the Verizon building at the corner of Third and Mulberry streets.
The mural came about through a collaborative effort between the Butts County Chamber of Commerce, Butts County administration, and Butts County School System. The chamber and county partnered to get a Vibrant Communities Art grant, with the chamber paying for half of the mural and the grant paying for the other half.
Prior to the ribbon-cutting, a small ceremony was held inside the Verizon store. Lisa Durden, executive director of the chamber, thanked Frankie Willis, who owns the building, for donating the side of the building for the mural.
Durden also thanked school superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson for his assistance.
“I called Dr. Todd Simpson from the Butts County School System early on when we started working on doing the mural,” she said. “We knew the process and what we wanted it to be. I called Dr. Simpson and asked if he knew anybody on staff who could do graphic arts. He said Briana Fetrow. I called and told her what we had in mind, and it just kind of came altogether. She created this great graphic arts concept that we were able to move forward with.
“Once we had that concept, we partnered with the Butts County administration to help get a Vibrant Communities Arts grant,” continued Durden. “This program is supported in part by the Georgia Council for the Arts through appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also received support from its partner agency – the National Endowment for the Arts.
“We were able to secure that grant, and then we partnered with Tamara Haase of Georgia Brushstrokes in Mansfield. I’d seen some of Tamara’s work in other communities in Jasper and Newton counties. She was one of the approved artists for the Georgia Council for the Arts, and she did a beautiful job. I appreciate all the work that went into this. This seems to be an infectious type of project. Everybody’s excited about it. We already have it in the works for another mural.”
Butts County Manager Brad Johnson said the mural is the result of organizations willing to work together for a common goal.
“When Lisa called about this opportunity we had, (deputy county manager) Michael Brewer took it upon himself to do all the legwork and get the paperwork together,” said Johnson. “Once we knew we could do this through the chamber, we came together. It’s a good illustration of what we can do for our community if we just don’t say ‘No’ after the first round and work together to get things moving and make things happen. This is an exciting day for Jackson and Butts County.”
Artist Tamara Haase thanked everyone for allowing her to paint the mural.
“I enjoyed it immensely, along with the people I’ve met,” she said. “I already knew a little bit about Jackson - my late husband retired from Collins Trucking. I appreciate the patience y’all had with me. The design I had was great to work with, and it was just a matter of putting it on the building.”
Briana Fetrow added that she was honored to be part of the project and to be able to do the mural design.
“I really wanted to incorporate everything that makes Jackson special,” she said. “I hope everyone loves it. It’s beautiful.”
Each letter in J-A-C-K-S-O-N incorporates a scene in Jackson and Butts County, ranging from fireworks over Jackson Lake, to the filming of Stranger Things on the square, to a Red Devils football game, to Dauset Trails.
Jackson Mayor Carlos Duffey wrapped up the ceremony stating that the mural captures the character of Jackson and Butts County.
“That helps with people coming through our town,” he said. “They see it as a cut-through, but now they get to see some of the history through a picture, and the hope is that they will come back and enjoy some of our amenities and join this community. It’s helping to drive traffic to our town and that’s our main objective - to get people on our square and walking around our square, enjoying the things that we have to offer here in Jackson. Thank you so much for beautifying our community. I’m looking forward to more murals to come, because it adds character to a community that’s already filled with character.”
