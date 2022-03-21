To the editor:

On March 14 of 2021, my life changed forever. I’ve spent the majority of my adult life coaching and mentoring the youth of the city and county. There are some volunteer coaches that coach just to see their own kids or other family members excel at a certain sport. When I first started volunteering, I learned that the youth of this community needed more than a trophy.

On March 14 I was shot behind my right ear. The bullet broke my jaw and all the bones on the right side of my face. The bullet exited my right cheek. Now in order to eat, drink, and even speak clearly, I have to wear a special-made insert because of the holes the bullet put in the roof of my mouth. Hopefully, someone can read this and want to reach out to some of our youth and guide them in a different direction.

I remember when these young men were just amazing little boys. Those amazing little boys can still become amazing young men before it’s too late. My family, friends and this community have been amazing throughout this journey, and I will be forever grateful.

Coach Chris Head

Jackson