JACKSON — For the second month in a row, Jackson's 3rd Street Farmers Market attracted a large crowd. The city and Butts County Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring the farmers market the first Saturday of each month through October.
While the first Saturday farmers market also has arts and crafts vendors, the reception farmers have received has been so good that they will be back every Saturday to sell fresh produce to area residents.
The farmers market is held in the city’s lot at the corner of Third Street and Mimosa Lane, adjacent to the Jackson Barbell Company and directly across Second Street from The Brickery. Parking is available in the city lot on First Street at Oak Street.
The city is accepting applications from farmers and crafters for the handmade, homemade, and home grown market. Please note that there are special license requirements for some items sold.
For applications visit www.buttschamber.com or email 3rdstreetmarket@buttschamber.com, or visit Jackson City Hall, 134 S. Oak St. in Jackson for a paper copy.
