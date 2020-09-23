All 574 students attending in-person learning at Jackson High School will transition to virtual learning for the next 10 school days effective at the end of classes on Thursday, Sept. 24. Students at the other Butts County schools will continue with in-person learning.

Butts County School Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson said the decision was made to transition the Jackson High students after 9 staff and 88 students, 75 of them from the football team, were placed in quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19.

"We're going to have students come to school Thursday as normal, and that way if students need to pick up anything they can, and teachers and students can make preparations together," said Simpson.

The 10-day virtual learning period will cover the time left until fall break, which runs Oct. 9-13. Following fall break, Jackson High will return to in-person learning on Oct. 14.

"Because of the large number of students and staff that we have in a quarantine situation, we felt like it was best to transition back," Simpson said. "It obviously greatly reduces the risk of transmission, and will allow us to get in there and thoroughly clean everything, including our athletic facilities.

"This will get us to our fall break, and we can come back out of fall break with clean, disinfected facilities and everybody well and we can concentrate on having a good three or four weeks until Thanksgiving. Our thought process is let's do this now to preserve that time between fall break and Thanksgiving and then the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas hopefully we'll stay healthy enough to stay in school."

The entire Jackson High Red Devil football team was sent home and placed in quarantine for 14 days after three coaches tested positive for COVID-19 and a player began showing symptoms on Sept. 22.

Simpson said other possible exposures led to a total of 9 staff and 88 high school students being put into quarantine, with the possibility of that number increasing as more students and staff await test results. That is creating staffing issues at the school, and by transitioning to virtual learning, it will ease the in-person staffing concerns and allow the teachers to concentrate on virtual learning only.

"You have to remember that when a student goes out on a temporary quarantine situation, that really creates a third instructional delivery model for our teachers to rely on," Simpson said. "He or she might have students that they're serving in-person in the classroom, and they also have students on Edgenuity, which is an online virtual learning platform being used by those students who opted for virtual learning. But if a student goes out on a temporary quarantine, they switch over to Google Classroom. Then you have a teacher supporting Google Classroom, Edgenuity, and in-person learning. So by this doing this, it reduces the delivery models they are serving by one."

Henderson Middle and the three elementary schools will remain open with in-person learning continuing. As of Sept. 23. Henderson has 11 students and 4 staff in quarantine, and Stark Elementary has 37 students and 7 staff in quarantine. No students or staff at Daughtry Elementary or Jackson Elementary are in quarantine.

Simpson praised the efforts of teachers and staff at all the schools for their work in continuing to offer in-person learning in the midst of the lingering pandemic.

"Our school nurses and health care workers are unsung heroes in their work to contact-trace and identify quarantine needs, while still providing daily healthcare services to our students," Simpson said. "We anticipate, as we have communicated throughout this process, that there may be additional quarantines and temporary school closures as we operate during this pandemic. We will continue to ensure transparency in reporting current Covid-19 data and by providing relevant notifications to our families.

"It is imperative that we continue to work together to ensure we can preserve the opportunity to provide face-to-face learning," he added. "We ask all students, staff, and families to continue to follow the four cornerstones of sustainability: wear a face covering, practice social distancing, use good hygiene, and avoid unnecessary risk. In addition, we ask that students remain at home if they are sick. It is our sincere belief and hope that following this guidance will help us keep our schools open for in-person learning."